Scientific conference on "Toponyms of Western Azerbaijan" to be held

22 July 2023 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

In October 2023, a national scientific conference on "Toponyms of Western Azerbaijan" will be held at the Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi of Azerbaijan National Academy of Science (ANAS), Azernews reports, citing the Institute.

It was reported that articles on the subject are accepted in Azerbaijani, Turkish, Russian, and English languages.

Those who want to participate in the conference should send their articles to [email protected] by September 25. It is worth noting that articles that do not meet the conference theme and requirements will not be accepted.

---