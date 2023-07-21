We need to stabilize situation in S.Caucasus, President says

21 July 2023 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

“We need to stabilize situation in the South Caucasus. We need to have sustainable peace and security for the future. And the role of Türkiye in global affairs and in particular, in our region, of course, is a role of very important stabilizer,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Azernews reports.

“Policy of Türkiye aimed at regional security and regional development is highly appreciated in Azerbaijan and not only in Azerbaijan,” the head of state emphasized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz