Azerbaijani President visits Shusha district [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

21 July 2023 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev examined the reconstruction works to be carried out in the village of Dashalti of the Shusha district, laid the foundation stone for a new residential complex and tourism facilities to be built at the expense of private investment in the village of Dashalti, and viewed the progress of construction works carried out in the 90-bed Shusha city hospital and the 960-seat Shusha city secondary school No 1.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz