Keep cell phones off... - alert from Ministry of Emergency Situations

16 July 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Emergency Situations appealed to the population in connection with the expected unstable weather calling on the population to comply with the relevant safety rules, Azernews reports, citing Day.az.

It was noted that it is recommended to stay away from areas prone to mudflows and floods, and when confronted with this threat, immediately rise to a nearby height.

In addition, during strong winds, it is recommended to stay away from grid lines and temporary structures, buildings and billboards, do not stand under electric poles and wires, tall trees. Also, given the difficulties associated with extinguishing fires that occur during strong winds, fire safety rules should be especially strictly observed in windy weather.

“Given that in summer people go to the beaches for recreation, we remind you that in strong windy weather it is dangerous to go into the sea.

In addition, to protect against the dangers associated with lightning, it is recommended to disconnect electrical devices from the mains, do not use the telephone (fixed line network, cellular communication, payphone, etc.) while outdoors, do not approach power lines, lightning rods, antennas, do not hide under tall trees, but while in the car, stop, raise the windows and wait for the end of the thunderstorm.

---

