Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry: Russia has not ensured full implementation of trilateral statement

16 July 2023 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

“Russian MFA comments on and setting conditions for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the context of the fact of recognition of Karabagh as part of Azerbaijan by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, a country that occupied the territories of Azerbaijan for nearly 30 years, is unacceptable,” the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in response to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement, Azernews reports.

“We remind that Azerbaijan put forward the five basic principles for the establishment of relations with Armenia after the 44-day Patriotic War, the proposal for the peace treaty, as well as the initiative for border delimitation while being the author of all the initial documents in these areas. Currently, Azerbaijan is taking practical steps to advance the peace treaty.

Azerbaijan has also always stayed true to the trilateral statements signed between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia.

Nevertheless, since the first day of the signing of the aforementioned trilateral statement, Armenia has not fulfilled many provisions of the statement, and Russia has not ensured the full implementation of the statement within its obligations,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in its commentary.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz