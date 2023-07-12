International Court of Justice unanimously turns down Armenia’s demand of 12 May

12 July 2023 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

The International Court of Justice has ruled in its decision of July 6, 2023, to unanimously reject Armenia’s claim of 12 May 2023 to amend the decision of 22 February 2023 against Azerbaijan over the application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, Azernews reports with reference to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

Contrary to Armenia’s lies, the International Court of Justice said it has not defined Azerbaijan’s violation of the decision of 22 February with regard to the border checkpoint’s impeding the movement along the Lachin road.

The Ministry urged Armenia to comply with the decision calling to refrain from any actions that could cause tension in the dispute and put an end to any actions that hamper the normal functioning of the Lachin checkpoint.

