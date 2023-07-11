President: Azerbaijan's position regarding peace negotiations with Armenia is clear

11 July 2023 21:44 (UTC+04:00)

Our position regarding peace negotiations is clear, logical and based on international law. I believe that by following this principle, a peace agreement can be signed on the basis of norms and principles of international law, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Azernews reports.

“The latest rounds of negotiations and high-level contacts scheduled for the next few days have one goal of getting closer to the peace agreement. We are interested in that and we put it forward as an initiative,” the head of state pointed out.

“Everything does not depend on us alone, the other party must be ready for this and must put the principles expressed in words on paper,” the President added.

