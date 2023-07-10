Azerbaijani delegation embarks on working visit to Ankara [PHOTOS]

10 July 2023 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

At the invitation of the Union of Türkiye Municipalities, representatives of East Zangazur and Karabakh economic regions of Azerbaijan paid a working visit to Ankara, Azernews reports.

On the first day of the visit, the delegation met with heads of departments in the building of the Union of Türkiye Municipalities.

The main purpose of the visit was to exchange experiences related to the formation of municipal revenues and the application of other management models.

The delegation also met with Turgut Altinok, Chairman of Kechioren Municipality, and Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin.

The members of the Azerbaijani delegation also met with Sukru Karatepe, Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye. During the meeting, a number of opinions were expressed on further directions of activity of the two friendly, brotherly countries in the territories liberated from occupation.

Note that the East Zangazur and Karabakh economic regions of Azerbaijan were established in 2021 as part of the reform of the system of economic regions of Azerbaijan after the collapse of the Russian Empire and the ensuing dispute between the first republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan in 1918-1920.

The East Zangazur region includes Jabrail, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Lachin, and Zangilan districts, while the Karabakh region includes Aghdam, Shusha, Fizuli, Khojali, Khojavand, and Tartar districts, as well as the city of Khankendi. The purpose of the visit was to strengthen ties between the two countries and discuss the potential for economic development of the newly created regions.

