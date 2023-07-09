In absence of trust in Armenia, all actions of Azerbaijan are justified, diplomat says

9 July 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The decision of the International Court of Justice was expected. The appeal of Armenians to the court on these issues is of their headache.

This was told by an international lawyer and diplomat Namik Aliyev in a comment on the rejection by the Hague court of Armenia's petition regarding the removal of the Azerbaijan's border checkpoint in its own territory, and the armed forces of Azerbaijan in general from the Lachin road, Azernews informs via Day.az.

As the lawyer noted, it was necessary to think of such a thing - to demand a decision of the International Court on issues within the competence of the Republic of Azerbaijan! It wouldn't occur to a normal lawyer. "The legal consciousness of Armenian lawyers is struck by the nationalistic, Nazi ideology based on mythical history," the Azerbaijani pundit noted.

"In the absence of trust in the Republic of Armenia, all actions of Azerbaijan are justified and no one's consent is required for this. Everything is within the legal framework," he emphasized.

---

