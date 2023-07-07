Albanian President visits tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]

7 July 2023 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of National Leader, architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

The President of Albania also put flowers at the grave of the Great Leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

