Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry responds to Armenia

6 July 2023 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia envies the successes of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, said Head of the Press Service Department of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada, as he commented on the statement of Spokesperson of Armenian MFA Ani Badalyan, Azernews reports.

"Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan has never misused international platforms and has always been a supporter of observing the norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law," Hajizada added.

