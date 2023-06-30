Restriction on service road in direction of Mughanli-Ismayilli has been removed

30 June 2023 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

The restriction on the service road in the direction of Mughanli-Ismayilli has been removed, Azernews reports.

Yesterday evening, a landslide was recorded on the temporary service road built in connection with the construction works on the 2nd kilometer of the Muganli-Ismayilli highway. Special equipment and manpower of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads were immediately mobilized to the area to restore the part where the landslide was recorded.

In order to ensure the safe movement of vehicles from Mughanli to Ismailli and in the opposite direction was restricted for several hours, and drivers were directed to the Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlax highway (Aghsu Pass) as an alternative.

As a result of the work carried out throughout the night, the movement of vehicles was partially restored in the morning in the said area. Currently, works are being continued in to eliminate the consequences of the landslide in the area.

It is worth noting that the landslide did not occur on the main road, but on the temporarily constructed service road. Reconstruction of the Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala section of the Baku-Shamakhi-Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway, which is considered the main road, is currently underway.

