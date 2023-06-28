Member of Azerbaijani Parliament despises French authorities for killing 17 year old boy

28 June 2023 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

Member of Azerbaijani Parliament, Chairperson of Sub-Committee on Human Rights at Parliamentary Assaembly of the Council of Europe Kamal Jafarov despises French authorities for killing 17 year old boy and call to respect the right to demonstrate, protect protesters in Nanterre, Azernews reports.

Kamal Jafarov wrote about it on his Twitter:

"I am very appalled with news of 17 year old of algerian origin fatally shot by police officer in #France. Video circulating on social media shows a police officer pointing a gun at the driver of a car, before a gunshot is heard. The car then crashes to a stop.The teenager, named as Naël M, died of bullet wounds in the chest.

After a record 13 deaths from police shootings in France during traffic stops last year, this was the second fatal incident in such circumstances in 2023.

Three people were killed by police gunfire after refusing to comply with a traffic stop in 2021 and two in 2020. A Reuters tally of fatal shootings in 2021 and 2022 shows the majority of victims were black or Arabic origin.

First, I ask French authorities investigate systemic and ethnice nature behind the excessive use of force by police and to increase their efforts to ensure that justice is served timely and adequately for all victims.

Second, I call French authorities to respect the right to demonstrate and protect protesters in Nanterre," he wrote.

---

