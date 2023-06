28 June 2023 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

On the sidelines of a working visit to the United States, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Azernews reports.

The parties exchanged views on the issue of ensuring peace and normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The unacceptable behavior and subversive actions of Armenia hindering peace efforts have been highlighted.

