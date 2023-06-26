Azerbaijan Defense Ministry's servicemen presented with high military ranks [PHOTOS]

26 June 2023 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan`s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the servicemen who were awarded high military ranks by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense, after solemn reading out the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the relevant order of the Minister of Defense on the awarding of high military ranks to the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, a ceremony of presenting the servicemen with high military ranks was held. Conveying the congratulations of the Commander-in-Chief to the military personnel, the Minister of Defense wished them success in their future service and gave his instructions and recommendations.

The awarded servicemen expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and expressed confidence to justify the trust placed in them.

