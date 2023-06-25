Another Baku metropolitan railway station gets a new lighting system [PHOTOS]

25 June 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The reconstruction of the lighting system of the platform and lobby of the Gara Garayev metro station has been successfully completed, Azernews reports, citing Baku Metro CJSC.

Head of the press service of Baku Metro CJSC Bakhtiyar Mammadov noted that the former system of station platform lighting is outdated, and does not meet modern technical requirements and aesthetics.

"In order not to interrupt the passenger flow, the work was carried out mainly at night on the station platforms. Some 114 new ones were installed. In general, a new lighting system on the basis of economical LED lamps gave Garayev station platforms a modern aesthetic appearance and increased their illumination and safety," Mammadov emphasized.

It is worth noting that the illumination system of Jafar Jabbarly, Nizami Ganjavi, January 20 and "Elmlyar Akademiyasy stations has been recently updated.

---

