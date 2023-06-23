"Alpan - 2023" joint exercises are underway [VIDEO]

23 June 2023 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

"Alpan-2023" joint exercises held in Azerbaijan continues with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish military personnel to improve the theoretical and practical skills of the personnel, as well as to ensure the interoperability between the units and increase their combat capability, Azernews reports, citing Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

On the next day of the exercises, the military pilots accomplished tasks on take-off and landing, difficult pilotage and combat maneuvers at different altitudes, as well as other activities with high professionalism.

---

