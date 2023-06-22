Azerbaijani FM meets with Albanian counterpart

22 June 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Olta Xhaçka.

According to Azernews, the sides exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral formats. They hailed mutual support within the international organizations.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed his counterpart about the current state of the process of normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations in the post-conflict period and the status of negotiations on a peace treaty.

The parties also exchanged views on energy cooperation, prospects for bilateral trade and economic relations, regional security as well as other issues of mutual interest.

---

