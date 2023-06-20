100th anniversary of birth of National Leader was celebrated in SOFAZ [PHOTOS]

20 June 2023 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

An event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held at the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Azernews reports.

Executive Director of SOFAZ Israfil Mammadov delivered a speech at the event and noted that today's independent, powerful, and democratic the Republic of Azerbaijan is a masterpiece of the genius leader Heydar Aliyev, and spoke about the unparalleled role and services of the National Leader in the formation and development of the history of the modern statehood of the Azerbaijani people. The executive director said that the strategy defined by National Leader Heydar Aliyev served the development of the country's economy, effective use of existing resources, integration into the world economy, and, as a result, the improvement of the welfare of citizens. Israfil Mammadov added that the State Oil Fund, which was founded by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in 1999 at the suggestion of President Ilham Aliyev, in order to collect and efficiently manage the foreign exchange revenues obtained from the sale of oil and gas, supports this national development strategy, and supports the current and future generations of Azerbaijanis.

Hasan Hasanov, the first Prime Minister of independent Azerbaijan and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, was also invited to the event as a guest. Hasan Hasanov spoke about the services of the National Leader and shared his thoughts and memories about the great personality in a conversation with Nargiz Nasrullayeva-Muduroglu, advisor to the Executive Director of SOFAZ. Hasan Hasanov particularly emphasized the indispensable role of the National Leader in the formation of the national identity and thinking of Azerbaijanis.

