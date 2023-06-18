Statement by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on occasion of National Human Rights Day

18 June 2023 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 18, 2007, every year June 18 is celebrated as the National Human Rights Day in Azerbaijan.

In Azerbaijan, which follows the path of democracy and development, human rights are protected by the Constitution of 1995. Article 12 of the Constitution states that ensuring human rights and freedoms is the supreme objective of the State. On June 18, 1998, National Leader Heydar Aliyev approved "State Program on the Protection of Human Rights". This year marks the 25th anniversary of the approval of the first strategic document in the field of human rights in Azerbaijan.

Over the past years, huge reforms have been carried out to adapt the legal system of Azerbaijan to international standards in the human rights field, and to develop and implement a new strategy of cooperation with international organizations. Various UN agencies operating in the field of promotion and protection of human rights, as well as the OSCE, the Council of Europe, and the European Union, are among these organizations.

Azerbaijan is considered an example of tolerance, peaceful coexistence of representatives of various religious and ethnic groups in the world. Within the framework of the Baku Process initiated by Azerbaijan in 2008, numerous World Forums on Intercultural Dialogue, Baku International Humanitarian Forum and other international events were held in our country. In 2016, Azerbaijan hosted the 7th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations. In the resolutions of the UN General Assembly, the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue which is regularly organized in Azerbaijan is recognized as “a key global platform for promoting intercultural dialogue”.

Along with the measures taken in the country to ensure human rights and fundamental freedoms, Azerbaijan contributes to the international human rights protection system. Azerbaijan was among the first members of the UN Human Rights Council established in 2006 and assumed the Chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in 2014.

At the initiative of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the resolution on Missing Persons which is put forward every two years at the sessions of the UN General Assembly since 2002, the resolution titled “Ensuring equitable, affordable, timely and universal access for all countries to vaccines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic” which was put forward by Azerbaijan as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement at the sessions of the UN General Assembly and the Human Rights Council, resolution titled “Promoting human rights and the Sustainable Development Goals through transparent, accountable and efficient public services delivery” at the Human Rights Council were adopted unanimously.

Joint statements made at the initiative of Azerbaijan on the impact of landmines on human rights, the importance of promoting cultural diversity in the fight against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance, the role of education in the fight against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance were supported by numerous states.

On the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 25th Anniversary of "State Program for the Protection of Human Rights", the Republic of Azerbaijan remains committed to the principles of universality, interdependence, and indivisibility of all human rights and fundamental freedoms.

