Azerbaijani armed positions subjected fire

17 June 2023 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

On June 17, at about 16:00, units of the Armenian armed forces from their positions in the direction of the settlement of Yukhari Shorja, Basarkechar district, subjected to intensive fire from small arms the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the settlement of Bazirkhana, Kalbajar district, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The units of the Azerbaijan Army took adequate response measures in this direction.

