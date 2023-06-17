Azerbaijani President congratulates participants of 1st Symposium

17 June 2023 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to the participants of the 1st Symposium of World Azerbaijani Doctors, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

Dear participants of the symposium!

I sincerely greet you on the occasion of the start of the first symposium of Azerbaijani doctors living abroad in the capital of our country, and wish each of you success in your activities in the interests of protecting people's health.

The organization of this first symposium as part of events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has a deep symbolic meaning. The complete renovation of Azerbaijan's healthcare infrastructure and its establishment on modern foundations are associated with the name of the Great Leader.

As a follow-up to the work successfully carried out in the past, the development of healthcare is one of the priorities of the social policy of our state today. In the regions of our Republic, new diagnostic and medical centers have been put into use, healthcare institutions have been provided with state-of-the-art medical equipment, and compulsory medical insurance has been introduced as a key component of social protection of the population. In recent years, the fact that our country has hosted international conferences and meetings on relevant issues of medicine has created favorable grounds for the integration of Azerbaijan's healthcare into the global healthcare system.

It is a matter of pride that hundreds of our compatriots, who have received medical education and scientific knowledge in Azerbaijan, are now working in the most prestigious clinics in different corners of the world, representing our nation with high professionalism. Although they are far from the borders of our country, their hearts always beat with native Azerbaijan. This was further evidenced when our white-robed heroes voluntarily went to the front during the 44-day Patriotic War.

The symposium you are participating in aims to share innovations in different fields of medicine and reveal potential opportunities for our compatriots living abroad to contribute with their theoretical and practical knowledge to the work being done in the direction of further improving the healthcare system of Azerbaijan together with our highly qualified medical personnel.

I do hope that a broad exchange of ideas and experience and comprehensive discussions involving the use of innovative methods will be held in the light of the challenges of medical science and that you identify new prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

