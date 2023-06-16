Armenian armed groups shell Azerbaijan Army's position in direction of Nakhchivan

16 June 2023 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

On June 16 at 09:15, units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of the settlement of Arazdeyen of the Vedi region fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlement of Heydarabad of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from different-caliber small arms, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The units of the Azerbaijani army are taking retaliatory measures.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz