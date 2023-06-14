Prime Minister of Pakistan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit [PHOTOS]

14 June 2023 21:11 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Pakistani Prime Minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was met by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.

---

