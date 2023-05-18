Armenian armed forces use combat UAVs against Azerbaijan Army’s positions [PHOTOS]

18 May 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

On May 18, at around 07:15, Armenian armed forces used combat UAVs against the Azerbaijan Army’s several positions stationed in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region, Azernews reports.

During the inspection of the area, the remnants of projectiles made in a handicraft manner and thrown by Armenians by the use of UAVs were detected.

The Azerbaijan Army Units did not suffer any losses and took retaliatory measures.

We inform that the Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the tension caused in the region.

---

