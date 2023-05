13 May 2023 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani swimmer, three-time Paralympic champion Raman Salei has taken a silver medal at the Citi Para Swimming World Series 2023 in Berlin, Germany, Azernews reports.

He secured the medal in the men`s 50m backstroke event, after timing 27.96 seconds.

---

