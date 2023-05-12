International Platform for Protection of Mine Victims' Rights has been established

12 May 2023 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

May 12, 2023 International Youth Platform for Protection of Mine Victims' Rights was established at the International Symposium in the field of environmental protection held on the Indonesian island of Borneo in partnership with the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC). In this regard, a corresponding statement was adopted at the meeting held with the participation of international experts and numerous youth activists of the ASEAN region on the Symposium’s "Landmine Youth Action" theme.

Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Indonesia Mr. Jalal Mirzayev, Director of the Commission for Sustainable Development in the South Mr. Qaiser Nawab, Acting Director of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) Mr. Vusal Gurbanov, Representative of Federal Administration of Civil Protection Bosnia and Herzegovina Mrs. Majda Kovac spoke about the importance of the platform and its prospects against the background of the consequences caused by landmines, which are the wounding result of conflicts, for humanity. In his speech, Mr. Ramil Azizov, Chief of Risk Education, International & Public Relations Department of ANAMA noted that more than 300 Azerbaijani citizens lost their lives in the last two years as a result of the explosion of mines buried in the territory of Karabakh amounted hundreds of thousands during the Armenian occupation, as well as mine maps covering only 25 percent of the liberated Azerbaijani lands delivered by the current Armenian government to Azerbaijan.

The statement entitled "Landmine Youth Action" based on the principles of peace and security of organizations such as the UN, OIC and ASEAN was unanimously adopted by the participants of Borneo Symposium, the newly established Platform shows that raising the issue of protecting the rights of landmine victims in international and regional organizations is the main mission. The declared main goals of the platform are provision of legal assistance to the affected civilian population, as well as the implementation of appropriate educational programs in order to increase awareness in the field of combating mines.

In the statement, it is expected that the Platform will be fully organized by the autumn of this year.

