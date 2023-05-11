Azerbaijani army destroys military infrastructure of Armenia in Zod direction

11 May 2023 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Footage of the destruction of the military infrastructure of Armenia by the Azerbaijani army in the Zod direction has been published, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the evening of May 10, units of the armed forces of Armenia, firing from small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani army, deliberately committed a provocation, as a result of which a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army was seriously injured.

Despite the fact that the Armenian side was warned that provocations and deliberate aggravations of the situation would be stopped on its part, on the morning of May 11, the Armenian armed forces further aggravated the situation by firing mortars at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army, as a result of provocations, an Azerbaijani soldier was martyred.

