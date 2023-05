8 May 2023 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Shusha.

The President and the First Lady examined the work done on the 66th-81st kilometer section of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the Zarislichay pumping station in the village of Dashalti.

