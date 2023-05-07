Azernews.Az

7 May 2023 15:37 (UTC+04:00)
Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament attends Coronation ceremony of King Charles III [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has participated in the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London.

According to Azernews, the ceremony was attended by more than 2,000 guests, including many heads of state and government.

The Speaker of the Parliament has posted Tweets about the event, where she has also met with Fuat Oktay, Vice-President of Turkiye, Yerlan Koshanov Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and Aziz Abduhakimov Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan at the Westeminster Abbey in London.

The Chair of the Parliament has also shared a post about her meeting with Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom James Cleverly, during the Coronation of the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, at the Westminster Abbey in London.

