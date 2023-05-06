President signs oreder on establishment of Nakhchivan Military Prosecutor's Office

6 May 2023 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 859-VIQD dated April 11, 2023 "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Prosecutor's Office".

According to the order, the Nakhchivan Military Prosecutor's Office is being established on the basis of the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

