Foreign diplomats and military attachés visit Nakhchivan

6 May 2023 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the architect and founder of independent Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country with residences in Baku and Ankara, as well as military attachés have visited the city of Nakhchivan.

According to Azernews, the representatives of the diplomatic corps as well as military attachés will attend the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

