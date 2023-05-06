Leyla Aliyeva joins environmental tree-planting campaign in Lankaran

6 May 2023 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, a large-scale tree planting campaign was held in the Lankaran district.

According to Azernews, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev took part in the campaign.

The campaign with the participation of young volunteers saw the planting of argan trees listed in the Azerbaijan’s Red Book.

It was followed by a symbolic marking of the ecotourism trail in Hirkan National Park using the "Czech model" to facilitate movement for hikers.

Lastly, seven crested porcupines – an important local species - provided by the Baku Zoological Park were released into the wild.

---

