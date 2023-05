5 May 2023 21:57 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the "Structure of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan".

According to the amendment, the East Zangezur Customs Administration will be created in accordance with the decree.

The full text of the decree can be found here.

