Foundation stone laid for 1st residential quarter in Tugh village

5 May 2023 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

The foundation stone for the first residential quarter in the village of Tugh of the Khojavand district has been laid.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the quarter.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the residential quarter.

The residential quarter occupies a total area of nearly 99 hectares. The first phase will see the restoration of 24 historical houses and the construction of 95 houses for 1089 people.

The quarter will have a 360-seat school, a 50-seat kindergarten, shopping centers, a mosque, church, medical point, pharmacy, etc.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the first residential quarter in the village of Tugh.

