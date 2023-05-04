Azernews.Az

4 May 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)
Foundation stone was laid for Zangilan District Central Hospital

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Zangilan District Central Hospital.

The head of state was informed of the project of the hospital building.

The hospital occupies a total area of 4.5 hectares. The 91-bed hospital will be fitted with the most modern medical equipment.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Zangilan District Central Hospital.

