4 May 2023 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for a 600-seat secondary school in the city of Gubadli.

The head of state was informed of the school building.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the school building.

