Memorial stand opened in Brussels on occasion of National Leader's 100th anniversary

2 May 2023 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

A memorial stand was opened in Brussels on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Azernews reports that Jafar Huseynzadeh, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to NATO, wrote about this on Twitter.

The memorial stand is dedicated to the contribution of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the relations between NATO and Azerbaijan.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, took part in the opening of the photo booth.

