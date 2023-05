1 May 2023 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on approving the agreement between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of Montenegro on air traffic.

According to the law, the "Agreement between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of Montenegro on air traffic", signed on February 4, 2023 in Baku, was approved.

---

