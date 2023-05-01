Azerbaijani border services staff successfully operate at new checkpoint [VIDEOS]

1 May 2023 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

The video footage about the works of the border control checkpoint at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road circulated on the internet once again has proved that the hubbub about the ethnic cleansing in Karabakh is baseless.

The video demonstrates that people traveling to Karabakh and vice-versa were welcomed by Azerbaijani officers and they easily pass the border checkpoint after the standard procedure. Given the noises created by the Armenians after the first days of establishing the checkpoint, it once again proves that the Armenian side is reluctant in the peace process, and they together with their mouthpieces are the biggest hindrance to the peace.

We should note that expressing the biggest humanism, Azerbaijani side agreed on the Lachin-Khankendi road to be used by Armenians after the victory over Armenia in the 44-day war. However, Armenian misused Azerbaijani goodwill by transporting manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups in Azerbaijan's Karabakh through the road. In addition, Armenia unilaterally established a checkpoint on the road on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road. As an adequate response to all of these, the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road on April 23.

