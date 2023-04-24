Azerbaijan & Georgia signed Defense Cooperation Agreement [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

24 April 2023 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

On April 24, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Minister of Defense of Georgia, Mr. Juansher Burchuladze, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the Georgian delegation visited the Alley of Shehids and paid tribute to the memory of Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as laid a wreath at the “Eternal Flame” memorial.

Then the Ministry of Defense hosted an official welcoming ceremony. The Georgian Defense Minister passed along the guard of honor, the national anthems of both countries were performed and the "Book of Honor" was signed in accordance with the protocol.

General Colonel Z. Hasanov greeted the visitors and expressed his satisfaction to see them in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan Defense Minister emphasized that the meetings of the heads of states play an important role in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia. The Minister pointed out that the relations in the military field along with other fields are in progress.

The Minister of Defense informed his colleague about the provocations committed by Armenia in order to aggravate the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed.

Expressing satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan, Mr. J. Burchuladze noted that there is traditional friendship and mutual trust between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Georgia. The importance of holding such meetings regularly, as well as expanding contacts in the development of relations between the two friendly countries, was emphasized.

The sides discussed in detail the issues of peace and security in the region, further expansion of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational fields and other issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral and trilateral cooperation prospects between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia, as well as on increasing the intensity of joint exercises and working meetings.

Defense Cooperation Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia was signed at the meeting in an expanded format.

In the end, the sides exchanged presents and a photo was taken.

---

