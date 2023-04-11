State duty applied on long and heavy trucks in Azerbaijan - law amendment

11 April 2023 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the law "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On State Duty".

According to the amendment, the state duty rates for issuing permits for the movement of large and heavy vehicles on public roads have been established.

The state duty for issuing a permit for the movement of large and heavy vehicles on public roads will be 50 manat ($29.4).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz