Employees of Republican Seismic Survey Center continue research in earthquake-hit regions in Turkiye

9 April 2023 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

The employees of the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences who are on a visit to Turkiye, have started research in the earthquake-hit regions, Azernews reports.

the Republican Seismic Survey Center noted that The group of experts, led by the director general of the center, and corresponding member of ANAS, professor Gurban Yetirmishli, first visited the area of the first earthquake that occurred on February 6 - the area called Pazarcik in Gaziantep city, the Balkar village of Adiyaman (there was a 4-meter displacement on the ground surface), the village of Golchubashi (bent inspection of buildings) and started research in Kahramanmaras.

One magnetometric reference station was established in Kahramanmaraş by the employees of the center. In addition, areas, where magnetometric, gravimetric, and engineering seismic surveys will be conducted on profiles, were selected in areas where new buildings will be constructed in Pazarchik.

The research conducted by the employees of the center continues in the earthquake-hit region in Turkiye.

