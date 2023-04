8 April 2023 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili has completed his working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian Prime Minister at the Gabala International Airport decorated with the national flags of both countries.

Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili was seen off by officials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz