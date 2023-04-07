Azernews.Az

Friday April 7 2023

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan & Kazakhstan increased by 4.4 - Energy Minister

7 April 2023 16:08 (UTC+04:00)
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan & Kazakhstan increased by 4.4 - Energy Minister
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

On April 7, 2023, Baku hosts the 19th session of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more