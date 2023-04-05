Azerbaijani FM mulls post-war reconstruction, Lachin road with UN rep & CoE official [PHOTO]

5 April 2023 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and New Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Azerbaijan Bik Lum discussed the regional situation and reconstruction work in liberated lands, Azernews reports.

Congratulating his interlocutor on her appointment, Bayramov briefed her about the consequences of the former Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, which resulted in over 1 million refugees and internally displaced persons among Azerbaijanis. The minister noted the cooperation between Azerbaijan and High Commissariat for Refugees during this difficult period, which coincided with the first years of Azerbaijan's independence.

The foreign minister also spoke about the intensive reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories, noting that the return of internally displaced persons to the villages of Agaly and Talish has already begun. He also emphasized Azerbaijan’s determination to reintegrate Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region.

Furthermore, Bayramov stressed that despite the peaceful initiatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia continues its military-political provocations and uses international organizations for its own selfish purposes.

Expressing satisfaction with the ties between Azerbaijan and Refugee Commissariat, Lum noted that she would try to maintain this positive momentum and make every effort in this direction. She noted the implementation of numerous projects for Azerbaijani internally displaced persons over the past 30 years.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani FM also met with the head of the Baku office of the Council of Europe (CoE) Petr Zix.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the issues on the current cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the CoE, including the current situation in the region.

Informing his counterpart on the work done in the post-war period, Bayramov pointed out that the Armenian side's failure to withdraw its armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan and misuse of the Lachin road is an obstacle to the establishment of peace and security in the region.

He also emphasized that the "humanitarian crisis" and "blockade" claims, which are intended to overshadow the picketing of the representatives of the Azerbaijani civil society protesting against such illegal activities of Armenia around the Lachin road and misdirect the international community, do not reflect the truth.

Furthermore, Zix talked about the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the CoE, emphasizing the importance of mutual visits and contacts in the development of relations.

