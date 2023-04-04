Azerbaijani President addresses letter to his Senegalese counterpart

4 April 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has addressed an official letter to President of the Republic of Senegal Mr Macky Sall.

The letter reads:

Dear Mr. President,

I convey my sincerest congratulations and the best wishes to you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Senegal – the Independence Day.

I believe that the Azerbaijani-Senegalese relations will continue to successfully develop both bilaterally and multilaterally for the sake of interests of our States and peoples.

On this pleasant day, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Senegal.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 4 April 2023

---

