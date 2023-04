3 April 2023 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar, Azernews reports.

During the meeting Selcuk Bayraktar presented a keepsake to President Ilham Aliyev.

