Azerbaijani PM meets with Special Representative of Chinese Government on European Affairs

8 March 2023 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Special Representative of the Chinese Government on European Affairs Wu Hongbo, who is on a visit to the country.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of the 10th Global Baku Forum, to be held in Baku, in terms of holding discussions of topical issues on the international agenda.

They noted that the efforts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping contributed to the development of relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov said that Azerbaijan-China relations today are those of strategic partnership.

The sides hailed the successful cooperation between the two countries in many fields, and discussed the prospects for relations in economic, trade, investment promotion, energy, transport, logistics, humanitarian and many other spheres.

They also exchanged views on issues discussed during the meeting between Special Representative of the Chinese Government on European Affairs Wu Hongbo and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

PM Ali Asadov also highlighted the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the sides emphasized that there are wide opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the East-West, Middle Corridor, and One Belt, One Road projects.

