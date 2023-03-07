Quality control of medicinal products should be strengthened - ombudswoman

7 March 2023 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Aliyeva, the human rights commissioner (ombudswoman) of Azerbaijan, deliver a speech over the annual report dedicated the human rights protection in 2022 in the Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.

The report covered the appeals of citizens to the Ombudsman, work carried out in the direction of human rights protection, and suggestions and recommendations of the Ombudsman.

In her speech, she noted that the quality of medicines is one of the issues of concern.

Sabina Aliyeva said that the effects of medicines with the same composition but produced in different countries on the body require a serious approach to the issue of the quality of those medicines.

"In this regard, quality control of medicinal products should be strengthened", the Ombudswoman added.

As for prisoners, she said that a total of 805 convicts were pardoned by the petition of the Ombudswoman during the period of activity, and 31 convicts were pardoned in 2022.

According to Aliyeva, the Ombudsman and his National Preventive group have carried out 201 visits during the year in order to investigate the conditions of detention, treatment issues, documentation, as well as appeals received in places where detainees could not leave at will. During these visits, a confidential meeting with 2025 persons took place. 36 of them were persons whose names were mentioned in a letter addressed to the Ombudsman by the International Committee of the Red Cross with a request for an appointment.

Sabina Aliyeva noted that the state of security of the rights of these persons was studied, their appeals were heard, many issues were resolved on the spot, and appeals were made to the relevant government agencies in connection with other cases.

She also touched on Armenian brutality unearthed in the liberated territories. In the appeal of the Ombudsman to the international community about the discovery of the remains of 12 people buried in mass graves in Edilli village of Khojavand region, with the use of wires and ropes, tied hands and feet, he brought to the attention that these human remains belong to Azerbaijani prisoners of war and were tortured and killed.

She said that factual investigations were carried out by the ombudsman in the liberated Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Aghdam regions over the past period, and a special report was prepared and sent to international organizations based on the materials obtained.

